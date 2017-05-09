Reality TV star and model Jemma Lucy stripped completely naked for a quick shower before going under the knife to get a bigger bottom.
She took a poolside shower in Turkey, mirror.co.uk reported on Monday.
Lucy is in Turkey to have plastic surgery on her bottom as part of a Brazilian bottom lift, which ‘harvests’ fat from the stomach, chin and outer thighs and injects it into the buttocks to give a more rounded shape.
Jemma is best known for her role in Ex on the Beach series 3 and series 5.
First Published | 9 May 2017 8:11 AM
