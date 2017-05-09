Singer Nick Jonas has announced that he is the godfather to brother and musician’s five-month-old niece Valentina Jonas.

On the baby’s Congregation Day on Sunday, the 24-year-old posted an Instagram story and shared a photograph of himself with Valentina and Kevin’s sister-in-law Kathleena Deleasa, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the image, both Nick and and Deleasa, are holding Valentina while looking at her affectionately.

While Nick is clad in a black suit, Deleasa is wearing a white sleeveless top paired with white pants.

Valentina looks adorable in her white dress.

The ‘Jealous’ hitmaker said that he felt honoured to be chosen as his niece’s godfather.

“My beautiful niece on her dedication day. My sister-in-law’s sister Katie and I are honored to be god parents,” he captioned the story.