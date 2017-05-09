Coming ‘fresh’ from winning the national award Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is on a new venture in his upcoming movie ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of his film promotions.

The ‘Khiladi Kumar’ teamed up with ‘Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan’ visionary yet again as he was snapped candid with the PM while he was discussing his upcoming flick that is set to release on 2nd of June this year.

“Met PM @narendramodi and got the opportunity to tell him about my upcoming ‘Toilet-Ek Prem Katha’. His smile at just the title made my day!” Akshay said in a tweet.

‘Toilet-Ek Prem Katha’ is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swacch Bharat’ campaign, which stars Bhumi Pednekar opposite Akshay Kumar.

Met PM @narendramodi and got the opportunity to tell him about my upcoming 'Toilet-Ek Prem Katha.' His smile at just the title made my day! pic.twitter.com/qbvYrlbM2Y — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 9, 2017

Earlier, the 49-year-old actor following his movie promotions urged the Maharashtra government to construct toilets in every nook and corner on the lines of the now defunct telephone booths to make the state open defecation free.