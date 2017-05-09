Grammy award winning singer Justin Bieber is excited about performing in India, and can’t wait to bring his Purpose World Tour to the country on Wednesday.

Bieber was in Dubai to perform on May 6, and he had a great time there too.

“Dubai is incredible… India you are next. Amit Bhatia you ready? Purpose Tour Stadiums,” Bieber tweeted early on Tuesday.

He is expected to land in India on Tuesday itself, in time to gear up for his much-awaited performance at the DY Patil Stadium here. The show is expected to have more than 45,000 fans turning up for the singer’s live performance.

The tour is to promote his fourth album, the critically-acclaimed “Purpose”, in which he has experimented with more adventurous electronic sounds.

Apart from Mumbai, Bieber will also visit New Delhi, Jaipur and Agra.