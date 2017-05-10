Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman says making television shows can be challenging, but he likes to work for the medium as it pays well.

“There are a lot of challenges when it comes to making (TV) shows. It is difficult to come up with the content as there are so many outlets. And they are growing, over the internet. So it’s bit of a challenge. You need ideas and you need writers,” Freeman told IANS in an email interview.

What do you think are the pros of working with TV?

The 79-year-old said: “You can work on multiple shows and it pays you well.”

The actor, who has featured in cinematic gems like “Street Smart”, “Glory”, “The Shawshank Redemption”, “Seven” and “Bruce Almighty”, is also an executive producer of “Madam Secretary” — season three of which was aired in India on AXN.