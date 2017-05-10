Model Hailey Baldwin posed topless in a bold new campaign to promote her own make-up range Hailey Baldwin for ModelCo.

The brand shared on Instagram an image of the 20-year-old posing to the camera while placing her hands on her chest to cover her modesty, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Baldwin can be seen donning a red satin skirt in the photograph.

She completed her look with a pair of red latex gloves and strong make-up palette and lashings of red lipstick.

Baldwin said she embodied her best “model mode” for the campaign.

“Portraying the Hailey Baldwin for ModelCo products in full blown model mode was incredibly important to me. My products are so versatile — you can wear them easily to create the ‘no make-up’ make-up look and equally they are a stand out for a dramatic made up look,” Baldwin said.