The ‘Queen’ of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut had recently shared about her first ever Telugu film in which she co-starred with Baahubali actor Prabhas and the fights she used to have with him.

It was before when the actress was lauded for her roles in Bollywood hits like ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, Gangster, Life in a Metro and many others, Kangana Ranaut was the lead actress in Puri Jagganadh’s film ‘Ek Niranjan’ whose lead actor was Prabhas.

The ‘Rangoon’ actress while speaking in a recent interview, shared her memories of that time and said, “I feel so happy to see Prabhas doing so well. When we started that time, we used to fight a lot and I remember we had this massive fight when we stopped talking to each other. Then I saw Baahubali and I was like ‘Wow!’ I am so proud of his achievement and I am sure he feels the same.”

Kangana also mentioned that she will watch one of the biggest blockbusters ever Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

‘Ek Niranjan’, a 2009 Telugu movie, revolves around Chotu (Prabhas) in which he played a bounty hunter getting criminals to the police in exchange for money and how he reunites with his parents whom he never got to meet because he was kidnapped.

The film was released on 30 October 2009. It was also dubbed in Hindi as Ek Hi Raasta.