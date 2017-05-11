Principal owner and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan will be in attendance along with a galaxy of other B-town stars when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in their final league game at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

Confirming this, CEO Venky Mysore on Thursday said: “You will see him on Saturday. He will have a big entourage with him as well.”

“He is looking forward to it. I also run Red Chillies, so I know the pressure that he is under. He is shooting a lot of films. There is a big film that he has just completed. Another has started,” Mysore said while speaking to the media at a Knight Golf event at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC) here.

Shah Rukh, who has so far only attended his side’s opening match in Rajkot against Gujarat Lions, has been busy travelling to Canada and the US, Mysore said.

“He was invited to Canada to go and speak at the TED conference. He was honoured at the San Francisco Film Festival, the 60th film festival where he was a special invitee.

“I don’t know how he does it. But he has been on the plane a lot. He has been doing a lot. But he keeps up with all our games. You see his tweets and everything but he couldn’t physically be there. He came at Rajkot in the first one and in that one we had a really good result. So hopefully, he will bring us that luck as well,” Mysore signed off.