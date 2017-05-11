Just ahead of the release of the much anticipated Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra-starrer ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’, NewsX had a light-hearted conversation with the actors. They gave us an insight into the movie, their mutual love for music and expectations from the film.

In a candid conversation, both the actors couldn’t hide their delight for doing a film together, since the movie shows them bonding over their favourite songs and the fact that they both have a fascination for music.

Ayushmann, known to sing songs in his movies has passed the baton to Parineeti, who has given her voice to a beautifully composed soundtrack “Maana ki Hum Yaar Nahin” in the upcoming Hindi movie.

For the first time ever, Parineeti Chopra has sung a song in a movie.

‘Pani da Rang’ hitmaker will be playing the role of a columnist who’s real knack for his work is rekindled by her ex-girlfriend.

The movie is set to hit the big screen on May 12, 2017.