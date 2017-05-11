Actor Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora were on Thursday granted divorce by the Bandra Family Court. The two parted ways through mutual consent. The estranged couple’s lawyers Kranti Sathe and Amrita Sathe Pathak confirmed to mid-day that Malaika and Arbaaz have been granted divorce. They also said that Malaika Arora has not sought any alimony from Arbaaz Khan.

The custody of their son Arhaan was given to Malaika, while Arbaaz has been given the visitation rights by the court.

Earlier this year, the actors announced their separation and later filed for divorce.

In a joint statement published in DNA, the couple had said,”Yes, it’s true that we are separated. The truth is, we have taken a break, but that doesn’t mean people can presume, assume and speculate things of such malicious nature. We are taking out time to figure out our lives. We have maintained a dignified silence till now but it is causing us too much confusion and is disturbing for our families. To put all of the speculation to rest, we are giving out this statement. People claiming to be our friends and sources have been speaking on our behalf giving out wrong, malicious information. They have maligned us for long and we have kept quiet and not said a word as it’s a personal matter between us. We have got a child and our families are involved, but just because we have not said anything till now, it doesn’t give anybody the license to speculate on any rubbish about us.”

The couple, who were married for past 17 years, was in news after they announced their separation in March by issuing a joint statement following which Malaika had moved out of their house along with son Arhaan.

Even after the separation, there were several occasions when the estranged couple was spotted together, the most recently at Canadian singer Justin Bieber concert in Mumbai on Wednesday.