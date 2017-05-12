Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood and his former wife Jo Wood witnessed a UFO when they were in Brazil. Jo claimed they have seen evidence of aliens, mirror.co.uk.

She recalled the time when she was looking after their three children — Jamie, Leah and Tyrone — and Ronnie suddenly started screaming for her to look at “something weird” on the horizon.

“I was in Recife in Brazil with Ronnie and our kids. Ronnie was out wandering around and he started shouting. ‘Jo, Jo, come here, come here, there’s something weird over by the sea’,” Jo said on TV show “This Morning”.

When Jo joined Ronnie, they saw what they thought was a spaceship hovering over the sea.

“Above the sea was this massive thing and the lights came down. It just suddenly went and stopped and then went… It was gone, just like that,” she said.

The former couple was married between 1985 and 2011.