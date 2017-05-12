Model Poppy Delevingne says she is not jealous of the successful career of her younger sister and supermodel Cara Delevingne.

Poppy feels Cara is the apple of everyone’s eyes in their family, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“I am not jealous of her, unfortunately for you. I always knew she was going to be something special since she was a child,” Poppy told Evening Standard magazine.

“She knew the words to every song, the routine to every dance. She was a little actress, we’d bring her out to do a performance after lunch and she was just the apple of all of our eyes,” she added.