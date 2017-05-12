Socialite and former reality TV star Paris Hilton has opened up about her selfie obsession, claiming that she invented self-portrait photograph.

The 36-year-old says she has been taking selfies since she was very young, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it. I think I have a selfie from when I was a little kid, like on a disposable camera,” Hilton told W magazine.

Hilton said the rise of social media websites such as Facebook and Instagram, has made it easier for people to become famous.

“We started a whole new genre of celebrity that no one had ever seen before. Nowadays, I feel like it’s so easy becoming famous. Anybody with a phone can do it,” she said.