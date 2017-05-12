A- A A+

Socialite and former reality TV star Paris Hilton has opened up about her selfie obsession, claiming that she invented self-portrait photograph.

The 36-year-old says she has been taking selfies since she was very young, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it. I think I have a selfie from when I was a little kid, like on a disposable camera,” Hilton told W magazine.

ALSO READ: Goldie Hawn was quizzed about her return to acting

Hilton said the rise of social media websites such as Facebook and Instagram, has made it easier for people to become famous.

“We started a whole new genre of celebrity that no one had ever seen before. Nowadays, I feel like it’s so easy becoming famous. Anybody with a phone can do it,” she said.

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

First Published | 12 May 2017 1:38 PM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        