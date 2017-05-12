Actress Soha Ali Khan, who is expecting her first child with actor Kunal Kemmu, says her sister-in-law and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been giving her diet tips and more for expecting mothers.

Soha’s elder brother and actor-producer Saif Ali Khan welcomed his first child with Kareena last year.

“Kareena has been very helpful. She recently went through this. So, I keep asking her a lot of questions on a daily basis. What should I eat, what is allowed, what isn’t,” Soha said at an event here on Friday.

The upcoming Mothers’ Day on Sunday will be a milestone for Soha.

“I really don’t know what to expect or how the journey ahead is going to be like. This Mothers’ Day will be a milestone for me because all my life I’ve appreciated my mother (veteran actress Sharmila Tagore) so much and now I am going to be a mom myself,” said Soha, who was present with Kunal at the event.

After dating for a few years, Soha and Kunal tied the knot in January 2015.

Talking about her husband, Soha said: “Kunal and I have been together for nine years now. We feel very blessed and were ready for this phase in our life. But I haven’t felt alone at all.”

“I have my and Kunal’s family. Kunal has been a wonderful partner and this phase can be overwhelming for the to-be mother and father. He has done very well.”

“Golmaal Again” actor Kunal also shared some important tips for husbands during pregnancy.

“You can say that I am part of this, but actually all the headaches, backaches, nausea… this woman is going through,” he said.

“The least a man can do is just extend his support. The actual partnership happens when the baby comes out. So, I am trying my best to be the supportive and silent partner,” he added.