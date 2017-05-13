Actor Charlie Hunnam says he would love to join the cast of the fantasy series “Game of Thrones” despite having been forced to initially turn down an offer.

The 37-year-old actor has revealed that he previously declined the chance to appear in the popular HBO series because of scheduling conflicts, reports metro.co.uk.

“I would love to do a ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo, they offered me a cameo on that show a little while ago but I was shooting something else so I wasn’t able to do it but maybe in the future, who knows,” Hunnam said.

The seventh season of “Game of Thrones” series will premiere on July 16. It will be back in India on Star World. The final season will most likely air in 2018.

On the silver screen, Hunnam is seen in “King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword”, backed by Warner Bros.