Actress Jessica Chastain says she lacks self-confidence and believes that the entertainment industry is an occupation where feeling positive about yourself is hard.

“It’s not an industry that creates confidence; it’s something you’ve really got to find within yourself. I don’t feel uber confident,” Chastain told belfasttelegraph.co.uk.

Chastain calls herself a “very awkward girl” and feels she can be unsociable at times.

“I’m actually normally a very awkward girl and kind of shy, and I’m not very social and so much has been going on. I’m talking about gender politics and the wage gap and women not asking for what they need,” she said.