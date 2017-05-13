A- A A+

Actress Eva Longoria doesn’t like wearing black clothes because she does not feel comfortable in them.

The 42-year-old believes the garments she wears, enhances her emotions because she is left feeling “not very comfortable” and unattractive when she dons “boring” dark-coloured garments, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I’m not very comfortable wearing black. I just think it’s boring, and I don’t feel beautiful in it. Your wardrobe can really enhance your emotions, good or bad,” Longoria told Health magazine.

The “Desperate Housewives” star says her “daily uniform” is a pair of jeans, a silk shirt, heels and a blazer, or a simple dress, which she calls a “onesie”.

“I call the dresses ‘the onesies’ because you step in, zip it up, and go. There’s not a lot of over thinking and accessorising.”

