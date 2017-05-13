Looking at the humongous profit ‘Baahubali 2’ has been able to register worldwide, director SS Rajamouli is contemplating a third sequel for the now-revered CGI-fest movie.

Albeit Baahubali writer K Vijayendra has denied any claims about writing a story for a third installment, the film’s massive success has put producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Rajamouli on the lookout for a fresh outtake from the story.

“Rajamouli and his producer Shobu Yarlagadda are now, for the first time discussing a third feature film. Rajamouli’s father K Vijeyendra Prasad has been asked to explore the plot possibilities. Other writers may also be brought on board to put forward ideas. A think tank is being created on the lines of the slew of screenwriters who work on Hollywood franchises like Mission Impossible and King Arthur,” a source claimed.

As of now, it is not clear how much progress has been made regarding talks about remaking of the film. But owing to the film’s unprecedented success both in and outside the country, a third installment will probably be inevitable.