Bollywood diva Sunny Leone turned 36 today and all her fans and friends from the industry wished the star on her birthday. But the best surprise came from her husband Daniel Weber!

According to a report by DNA, Daniel Weber planned a dinner at the same place where he first took Sunny Leone out for a date.The couple is in Los Angeles currently.

Daniel also posted a lovely birthday wish on his Twitter account. He wrote, “To a endless lifetime of love!!!! @SunnyLeone you have the biggest heart of any person I have ever met!!! ❤️ Happy Bday baby love!!!”

Sunny reacted to the tweet and wrote, “New York City 2am birthday! Love this handsome man so much! My best friend in the world! @DanielWeber99.”

Sunny and Daniel were later accompanied by his parents, a few friends and Sunny’s brother and his wife.

The understated birthday celebration just looked perfect as Sunny posed for the photos and it looks like the couple is still head over heels in love with each other.