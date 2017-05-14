Singer Harry Styles’ producer Jeff Bhasker says the star reminds him of veteran singer Mick Jagger.

Bhasker believes that Styles’ chemistry with guitarist Mitch Rowland is similar to that of Jagger and Keith Richards — founder member of rock band the Rolling Stones.

Although Bhasker, who worked with Styles on his solo album, wants the star to be seen as his own person rather than fostering previous comparisons with the Rolling Stones frontman, he says that the the two have a number of similarities, reports variety.com.

“I want to squash all these comparisons between Mick Jagger and Harry, but he really does have that energy where he’s, like, the coolest guy in the room. After working with Mick, there’s a similarity there,” Bhasker said.

“There’s only one Mick Jagger and there’s only one Harry Styles, but they both have that kind of charisma. It’s like what life should be – be cool, man. Love one another,” he added.

Talking about Styles’ chemistry with his guitarist Mitch Rowland, he said: “He started playing references of what he wanted to do, which sounded like a cool rock band. I got it, and could see where if we pulled this off, it would be one of the coolest things ever. But he needed a buddy who plays guitar like he’s Keith Richards.”

“Mitch is kind of like the Keith Richards to Harry’s Mick Jagger. That type of dynamic between the lead guitar player and the singer needs to exist for the type of music Harry wants to do.”