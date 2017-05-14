Singer Cheryl has been giving her boyfriend and singer Liam Payne dancing lessons.

The “Call My Name” singer, who gave birth to the couple’s first child, son Bear, in March, has been on hand to assist her boyfriend with his moves as he has been taking lessons ahead of launching his solo career later this year, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

A source told Heat magazine: “Liam is learning some steps for the video for his new single and live performances and we all know from ‘The X Factor’ that no one in One Direction was very keen on – or good at – dancing. A choreographer has been coming to Liam’s house in Surrey and teaching him some steps, and if he’s struggling to pick them up, Cheryl will come out and show him how it’s done.

“She’s so encouraging and of course, she can really dance.”