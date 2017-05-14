Kannada film industry heart throb, Sruthi Hariharan, resorted to Bengaluru Cyber Crime Cell on Friday after her morphed nude photos, uploaded by an unidentified person went viral on the social media. After the complaint was filed by the actress, a case was registered against the unidentified men. A separate page was also made where all the morphed photos were being shared among the public.

Commenting on the matter, Cyber Crime Cell ACP Ravi said, “Unidentified persons had set up fake profiles of the actor. They had morphed her face on to the bodies of a few women working in the adult movie industry and uploaded them on various social media sites including Facebook.”

The actress, who met the Bengaluru commissioner, requested that the miscreants be traced as soon as possible.

The case has been registered under Section 57 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, and the investigations are underway.

Previously in 2013, another actress from Kannada film industry, Rishika Singh was caught in controversy after her face was morphed in an explicit video which went viral on the internet. The video had a woman looking similar to the actress having physical relations with co-actor SK Basheed, who is also the actor-director of the flick, Benki Birugali.