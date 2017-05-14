Spectators at the Eden Gardens were in for an additional dose of entertainment post the close IPL game on Saturday night as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan raced with his son AbRam on the hallowed turf.

To the delight of the crowd, Khan twice ran short sprints with three year old AbRam, who seemed to enjoy every moment of his brief outing on the outfield.

Earlier, SRK – for the first time in the current IPL edition – watched a home game of KKR, after arriving at the stadium midway into the Mumbai Indian innings.

Even after the match ended, about a third of the spectators sat glued to their seats, hoping against hope to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh from close.

Notwithstanding his franchisee Kolkata Knight Riders’ loss to the Mumbai Indians, SRK trooped into the ground towards the close of the presentation ceremony accompanied by AbRam and Nita Ambani.

The actor looking cheerful and sporting a white kurta, waved and threw flying kisses at the spectators and made a lap of the ground during his 15-20 minute stay.

Midway into the walk, SRK suddenly stopped, bent down, and asked his youngest son to run some distance.

A little later, he again asked him to run, and there followed a virtual race between the father and the son.

Some Mumbai Indian players like Hardik Pandya, who were attending the presentation ceremony, were in no mood to let the opportunity go, as they came close to King Khan, shook hands and took photos with him.

The actor was also seen taking their photos on his mobile.