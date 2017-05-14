Singer Katy Perry is likely to fill the first judge’s chair on the new “American Idol”. Sources familiar with the talks told tmz.com Perry is very interested, and is open to scheduling potential tour dates around the show’s schedule.

It is also said ABC Network is fully on board as well.

Earlier, negotiations were on with former “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson, but now she will be seen as a coach on “The Voice” show.

American Idol is a singing competition television series that has been hosted by several top music artistes over the years. In last season of the reality series, the bench of judges included Harry Connick Jr, Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez.