The Beatles star Paul McCartney has confirmed that he will feature in the upcoming film ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’.

On Saturday, he tweeted a character poster that sees the 74-year-old in full pirate hair and make-up, reports people.com.

The caption reads: “PiratesLife.”

Disney appeared to confirm the news, sharing the star’s post to the film’s official social pages.

While there’s no official word yet whether McCartney’s role is merely a cameo or if he plays a larger part in the story of the franchise’s fifth outing, according to IMDb, he is credited as Jail Guard 2.

He is not the first musician to join the franchise.

After years of actor Johnny Depp saying that he based his characterisation of Jack Sparrow partly on Keith Richards, the Rolling Stones guitarist joined the third film, “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”, as Sparrow’s piratical father Captain Teague.