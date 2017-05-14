Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has praised filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” and says she is keen to work with its lead actor Prabhas. the actor spoke about Prabhas while chatting with her fans on Twitter on Sunday.

“Need a new word for this giant. Rock-buster? Loved it.. it was epic,” Alia tweeted when a fan asked her to describe “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” in one word.

Alia later said she considers Prabhas as her favourite south Indian actor.

Asked whether she would like to work with Prabhas, Alia wrote: “For sure!”

The 24-year-old currently has films like “Dragon” and “Gully Boy” in her kitty.

She said she is “excited” about “Dragon”, which also features Ranbir Kapoor.