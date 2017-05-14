India’s first Commonwealth Games gold medallist woman wrestler Geeta Phogat, who is participating in the upcoming edition of action adventure reality TV show “Khatron Ke Khiladi 8”, calls herself the “worst loser”. But she says the show is a chance for her to discover if there’s anything she fears.

Talking about her strategy for the TV show, Geeta told IANS here: “See, winning and losing is a part of the game, but I am the worst loser. In the game of wrestling, I lost some games, and that is quite natural. But if I lose one game, it takes time for me to accept that and I become quite a threat for my opponent.

“Either I will give a tough time or I will win the next one… We play to win.”

Geeta, who won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2010, grabbed the limelight and became part of popular culture with the Aamir Khan-starrer “Dangal” last year. Knowing her story of struggle and triumph, youngsters were inspired to follow their own dreams.

Asked if she feels a pressure due to high expectation from her fans and supporters, Geeta said: “Well, I am a wrestler and this is the first time I will be trying out any adventure sports. As you know, my life is all about practising my game, watching games and preparing strategy to win… So I do not know what the experience will be like.

“But I hope I won’t disappoint my fans.”

The wrestler, looking different in a designer dress and wearing make-up, also spoke about how she loves to spend time in front of the mirror.

“Mujhe taiyar hona bahut pasand hai (I love dressing up). As you must have seen in ‘Dangal’, our (me and my sister Babita’s) father never allowed us to enjoy those basic things of being a girl. Now that I am easy with the game, I love doing all that. I love colouring my long hair, paint my nails, wearing nice dresses… I am quite girly that way,” said Geeta, who got married last year.

“Khatron Ke Khiladi”, to be shot in Spain and to be aired on Colors, is all about contestants facing their fears.

What are her fears?

Geeta said: “No, I do not have any fear of anything — whether it is fire, water, height, insects… Anything. Being a wrestler, I am physically strong too. So I am going with an open mind and I know I will give people a tough time. In fact, one of the reasons why I am taking part in the show is to discover my fear.”

So, does she have any plan to participate in other celebrity TV shows in the near future?

“No, till 2020 I want to focus on my game, to win more medals for my country. Whatever, I have achieved; it is for my wrestling, which is my priority. I am up for this show because it is to do with adventure sports,” Geeta said.

Hosted by Bollyood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the show will feature celebrities like Manveer Gurjar, Shibani Dandekar, Lopamudra Raut, Monica Dogra, Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey, Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani.