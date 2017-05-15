A- A A+

Former football star David Beckham reportedly wants to buy his wife and singer-turned-designer Victoria Beckham, an island to mark 20 years since they first met.

According to a source, David has been looking at territories in the Caribbean as he thinks it would be the perfect gift so he and his wife, along with their children — Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper — could go on holiday without being bothered, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“David loves the idea of the family having their own A-list status symbol and has always envied Richard Branson owning Necker Island,” the source told Heat magazine.

ALSO READ: David Beckham a talented actor: Guy Ritchie

“The whole family would be able to enjoy holidays without worrying about paparazzi or fans wanting selfies,” the source added.

First Published | 15 May 2017 6:33 AM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        