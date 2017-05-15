Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is known for playing strong female characters in her movies. The ferocious actress who was last seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Rangoon will be next in ‘Simram’ helmed by Hansal Mehta, who rose to popularity with his film ‘Aligarh’.

The plot of the movie revolves around the life of an ambitious Indian woman (Praful Patel) living in the United States, who works as a housekeeping lady. As per reports, the movie is roughly based on the life of Sandeep Kaur, an Indian, who is currently serving her jail term in the US, due to her notorious bank heists.

In the teaser Kangana looks pretty cute with her gleeful nature. She takes us back to her previous films like ‘Queen’ and ‘Tanu Weds Manu’. From a cute girl to a total badass, she portrays a range of personality in the teaser.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Shailesh R Singh, Krishan Kumar and Amit Agarwal the movie is slated to release on September 15.

Kangana Ranaut is currently working for her next project, ‘Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi’ helmed by Krish.