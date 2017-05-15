Singer Nicole Scherzinger and boyfriend Grigor Dimitrov are on a break, say sources.

She began dating tennis star Dimitrov two years ago. But sources have claimed that Scherzinger has not seen her boyfriend for nearly two months, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, the source revealed: “Recently, she’s had a few personal matters to deal with and Grigor has not been able to support her through it.”

“They have been on a break. This has happened before and they’ve worked through it.”

“But this time friends are convinced that the writing is on the wall.”

Dimitrov raised eyebrows when he was spotted getting close to his former flame Maria Sharapova at a tennis event in Spain on May 4.