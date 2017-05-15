Rapper Drake took model Ava Van Rose on his tour for six weeks after reaching out to her on Instagram.

It all started when Drake’s bodyguard contacted her offering tickets to his Dublin gig in February, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She told the Irish Sun newspaper: “His bodyguard private messaged me on the day of the gig in Dublin asking would I like to go to the gig, so obviously I said yes. He texted me saying I was one of the prettiest girls he’d ever seen and that he worked for Drake.”

“I thought it was a catfish straight away. But no, he was genuine and my friend and I went to the concert and then back to the Fitzwilliam Hotel for the after-party. It was so surreal and Drake was lovely, they all were.”

“We had a great night and then they asked me to join them on tour, so I said yeah. They arranged for me to go and booked the flights over. I was hanging around with the friends and family backstage.”

She also met Drake’s father.

“Drake’s dad was there and he was such a nice guy, we got on really well. I also became pally with his cousin Tonya. We went to Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and all over but the best concert was London, that was amazing.”

“We met everyone, he had so many famous people at his gigs! Nicki Minaj, Rita Ora, Chris Rock were all there and were introduced. Jamie Foxx wasn’t allowed into one of the backstage parties for some reason and I was, how mad is that?” she added.