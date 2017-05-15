One Direction star Liam Payne says his girlfriend and singer Cheryl decided the name of their son, Bear, and they didn’t fight over it.

Payne and Cheryl welcomed their first child in March.

“I’m into more traditional names, the Mrs… She’s more into unique, original names that people will remember. It was her choice. I wasn’t going to fight her about it, she’s the one who’s done all the work, isn’t she?” said Payne, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“We’re always Facetiming and the other day he smiled at me for the first time, it was so special. I just want to spend every moment with him, but she (Cheryl) is so great, she does everything on her own, she’s been amazing,” he added.