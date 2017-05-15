Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday met his fans at the Raghavendra Wedding Hall in Chennai after a gap of 9 years.

While addressing his fans in the gathering, the ‘Kabali’ actor said that he has no intention of joining politics but will think about it if it is God’s will. He also said in case he joins politics he will keep himself away from dishonest people.

He said, “God decides what we have to do in life. Right now, he wants me to be an actor and I’m fulfilling my responsibility. If God willing, I will enter politics tomorrow. If I enter, I will be very truthful and will not entertain people who are in this to make money. I won’t work with such people.”

During the address, the 66-year-old superstar termed his brief stint in politics two decades ago as a “political incident”. Rajinikanth said, “I did a mistake by supporting a political alliance 21 years ago. It was a political accident. Since then, politicians have misused my name on several occasions. But I have to clarify; I’m not joining any party.” It was during the 1996 Tamil Nadu Assembly election campaign, Rajinikanth famous comment against the then-CM J Jayalalithaa and her politics led to the defeat of the AIADMK against the DMK-led alliance.

Towards the end of the address, Thalaiva requested his fans to lead a healthy life and keep themselves away from smoking and drinking.

Time and again there have been speculations that the Tamil superstar might join the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) as the party has been in a process of wooing Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth will be next seen in Shankar’s sci-fi entertainer ‘2.0’ along with Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.