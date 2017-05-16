Self-proclaimed movie critic, Kamaal Rashid Khan famously known as KRK often writes demeaning stuffs on Bollywood actors and their movies.

Every Friday, KRK takes to his Twitter handle to share his critical comments and reviews on the current movies. Last Friday that saw the release of ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ and ‘Sarkar 3’ helmed by Ram Gopal Verma, the foul-mouthed critic KRK posted a video on his Twitter page where he is seen reviewing ‘Sarkar 3’.

Along with the characters of the movie, the self-proclaimed critic made fun of the director calling the scenes in the film too heavy.

KRK who had watched the ‘Sarkar 3’ on Thursday and tweeted, “It’s interval n #sarkar3 is a brilliant film for audience of year 2005. RGV again proved dat he is technically brilliant n poor with script. #Sarkar3 is very old type film, which has more comedy than action. It’s a boring film without music n emotion. It can’t work in today’s time. Jacky Shroff has done superb comedy in #Sarkaar3! Whenever he comes on screen n act, ppl start to laugh loudly. He doesn’t look DON at all.”

I m highly disappointed dat my friend @RGVzoomin unfollowed me coz of my review of #Sarkar3! Sir u only asked me to give only honest reviews — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 13, 2017



The poor review of Sarkar 3 by KRK irked RGV that the latter unfollowed KRK on Twitter. Being offended with Ramu, Khan tweeted, Even @anupamachopra n @RajeevMasand called #Sarkaar3 a very good comedy film, then I can’t understand why @RGVzoomin did unfollow me only?”

Sarkar 3 Movie Review by KRK

“If @RGVzoomin was my friend then it doesn’t mean that I have to lie for him n give fake review of #Sarkaar3 to fool people who trust me. Even @taran_adarsh called #Sarkaar3 a full time Chutiyapa then why is @RGVzoomin angry with me only, for giving honest review like always?” KRK tweeted.

“My question is only this to @RGVzoomin that why do you want to direct film when you can’t make film for today’s generation. Retire n chill. I totally agree that once upon a time you @RGVzoomin were the great, but accept the reality of time my friend, that today you are a waste,” KRK tweeted.