Comedy horror show ‘Scream Queens’ will not return for a third season on Fox network.

The network opted against another year of the drama from producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Fulchuk and Ian Brennan after the series that stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma Roberts, and Lea Michele only averaged 2.3 million viewers this season and a mere 1.0 rating among adults 18-49, reports ew.com.

The series took place at a fictional university and kicked off in 2015 with a serial killer wreaking havoc.

The cast also included Billie Lourd, John Stamos, Taylor Lautner and Kirstie Alley.

On a conference call with reporters on Monday, Fox executives said they had no plans to air the show again.

First Published | 16 May 2017 7:01 AM
