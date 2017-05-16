Actor Miriam Margolye says the “Harry Potter” franchise is over for her and she has no interest in seeing the stage adaptation of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” or its spin-off.

The 75-year-old essayed the role of Professor Sprout in the franchise.

She says that author J.K. Rowling and Jack Thorne’s “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” play isn’t her “kind of theatre”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Don’t be ridiculous. Of course I haven’t seen the play. It’s over for me. I am not interested in ‘Harry Potter’ anymore because it’s over. I’m glad that it’s happening and thrilled at its success, but it’s going nothing for me. It’s not my kind of theatre,” Margoyle told YouTube channel BANG Showbiz.

Margolyes isn’t the only actor who has no interest in seeing the stage production after actor Daniel Radcliffe, who shot to fame as Harry, is unsure if he will bother to watch the play.

The 27-year-old actor said: “It would be a weird one. I could be completely wrong in this, but I feel like if I went to see it that night, there’s going to be a lot of ‘Harry Potter’ fans there in the audience obviously and would that then become a thing?

“Would it be more about them watching me watch the show or would it take away from the show. I would never want to do anything that would distract or take away from the show.

“I don’t know, I’m not sure.”