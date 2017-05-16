Actress Ariel Winter, popularly known for her character Alex from the TV series “Modern Family”, has paid homage to her sister Shanelle Gray by calling herself lucky to be in her company.

Winter, 19, gushed about Gray, 38, on Instagram on Sunday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Alongside a photograph of herself with Gray, Winter wrote: “I was lucky enough to have an unbelievable sister who raised me to be the woman I am today. I wouldn’t be anywhere without her love and guidance.

Winter said that Gray is her “best friend in the entire world”.

“There’s no one more loving, caring, smart and beautiful inside and out as Shanelle Gray. She’s the best mom, wife, sister, friend and business woman in the world,” she added.