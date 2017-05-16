A- A A+

Actress Kate Beckinsale has paid a tribute to her 18-year-old daughter Lily by describing her as her “favourite person in the world”.

Beckinsale, 43, gushed over her daughter over social media when she attended her high school prom on Sunday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The actress highlighted her daughter’s likeness to her as she shared a message alongside a photograph of Lily wearing a cherry red gown.

“You take my breath away Lily Beckinsale. Prom. You’re funny and clever and gorgeous and just enough crazy to be my favourite person in the world. My Fallopian tube is like bite me I killed this.”

