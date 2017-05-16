Actress Priyanka Chopra, who has wrapped the second season of ‘Quantico’, says she is excited about the third season of the American drama series.

“So excited about the season 3 pick up for ‘Quantico’ congrats to everyone who made it happen! Alex Parrish will be back soon,” Priyanka tweeted on Tuesday.

The actress also thanked her fans and well-wishers for all the love and support.

“And…That’s a wrap on ‘Quantico’ season 2. Thank you, our lovely audience for all the love and support always! See you on the other side!” she wrote.

Priyanka essays the role of Alex Parrish in the second season of ‘Quantico’. The series saw Alex and her training in the CIA after leaving the FBI at the end of the first season of the series.

The show was created by Joshua Safran, who is also the executive producer along with Mark Gordon.

On the silver screen, Priyanka will also be seen in the upcoming Hollywood film ‘Baywatch’ alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

She will play a negative character named Victoria Leeds in ‘Baywatch’, which has been adapted from the 1990’s popular TV series of the same name.