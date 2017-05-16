Actor Rajkummar Rao says he cannot wait to start shooting for upcoming web-series ‘Bose’.

Rajkummar will share the screen with actress Patralekhaa in the series. He will portray the role of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose while Patralekhaa will portray the role of an elitist Bengali.

Hansal Mehta is directing the project and he took to Twitter to announce that the shooting will take place in Kolkata.

“Kolkata. ‘Bose’. AltBalaji Originals – Shoot commences tomorrow. Excited and nervous. Rajkummar Rao are you ready?” Mehta tweeted on Tuesday.

To which the ‘Trapped’ actor replied: “Can’t wait to begin sir. See you soon. ‘Bose’. Kolkata”.

The actors and the director will be reuniting again after 2014 released ‘Citylights’.