Actor John Cygan, popular for playing Lt. Paulie Pentangeli on the 1990s series “The Commish” and providing his voice for films like “Cars” and “Toy Story 3”, has died at the age of 63.

Cygan died on May 13 at his home in Woodland Hills here after a long battle with cancer, Jonn Wasser of the Atlas Talent Agency told hollywoodreporter.com.

Cygan also starred on the short-lived sitcom “Bob”, which ran from 1992-1993.

He appeared on 35 episodes of “The Commish” as Pentangeli, who worked for police commissioner Tony Scali (Michael Chiklis) in upstate New York. His character shot an unarmed suspect at the start of the show’s second season and was fired, only to return in season four.

On Twitter, Chiklis called Cygan “one of my closest friends in the world. You are loved, adored and horribly missed, Johnny. I know this… heaven just got a lot funnier.”

Cygan also appeared on episodes of “Frasier”, “The X-Files”, “NYPD Blue”, “The Shield” and “Modern Family”.