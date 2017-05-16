Actor Zac Efron will star as serial killer Ted Bundy in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”, to be helmed by Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger.

Michael Werwie wrote the script for the project, which is told through the perspective of Elizabeth Kloepfer, Bundy’s longtime girlfriend, who went years denying the accusations against Bundy. She ultimately turned him in to the police, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Principal photography is set to begin on October 9.

Efron has spent the majority of the last few years starring in comedies.