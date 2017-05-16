Disney Chief Bob Iger says hackers have claimed that they have stolen an upcoming movie from the company.

Walt Disney CEO Iger revealed on Monday that hackers claiming to have access to a Disney movie threatened to release it unless the studio paid a ransom.

Iger didn’t disclose the name of the film, but said Disney is refusing to pay. The studio is working with federal investigators, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Iger’s comments came during a town hall meeting with ABC employees in New York, according to sources.

Disney’s upcoming release slate includes “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” and “Cars 3”.

The Disney chief said the hackers demanded that a huge sum be paid in Bitcoin. They said they would release five minutes of the film at first, and then in 20-minute chunks until their financial demands are met.