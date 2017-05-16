Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi on Monday said that news channels are not potraying the true image of the “beautiful Kashmir valley with beautiful people”.

“News channels are not painting a true image of the picturesque valley… they tell very little about it,” Huma Qureshi told BBC Urdu on Monday.

The 30-year-old actor said whatever is happening in Kashmir is wrong and people should collectively find a solution so that peace returns to the Valley.

The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor was brought up in Delhi but her mother hails from Kashmir’s Gurez valley.

After the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander Burhan Wani in 2016, there has been a rise in the militant attacks in the Valley.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, at least 95 local youths have joined militant ranks since last year, while a total of 200 militants are active in Kashmir at present.