Actress Shraddha Kapoor says getting training from professional coaches from the National Basketball Association (NBA) helped her prepare for the leading role in the forthcoming film “Half Girlfriend”.

“We had professional coaches from NBA who were flown down to India to guide us through the film. It made a huge difference having them on board. The coaches have been fantastic and extremely patient with both of us,” Shraddha said in a statement.

“Half Girlfriend”, also starring Arjun Kapoor, is adapted from celebrated author Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name.

Arjun plays the role of Madhav Jha and Shraddha essays the role of Riya Somani in the film. Their characters are basketball fanatics.

The film is set against the backdrop of three distinct worlds of Delhi, Patna and New York. It will release on Friday.