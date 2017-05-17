Director Kabir Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Tubelight’ is the first Bollywood film to get an emoji on Twitter.

Kabir on Tuesday took to Twitter, where he shared the emoji and wrote: “Happy to announce that ‘Tubelight’ becomes the first Bollywood film with its own character emoji ‘Tubelight’! Salman Khan.”

The emoji shows Salman in his ‘Tubelight’ pose, in which he is seen saluting with a shoe hanging around his neck.

Superstar Salman Khan, who is starring in the upcoming venture, too replied to Kabir and wrote: “Kabir Khan Twitter ko full light kar dega ab yeh ‘Tubelight’ emoji! ‘Tubelight’.”

The movie marks the third collaboration between Salman and Kabir, who have previously worked together in ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

Happy to announce tht Tubelight becms the FIRST Bollywood film with its own character emoji #TubelightKiEid! @BeingSalmanKhan @TwitterIndia — Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) May 16, 2017

‘Tubelight’, which also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, will hit the screens on June 23.