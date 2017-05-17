Reality TV star Kylie Jenner, who is coming up with her own docu-series ‘Life Of Kylie’, says a lot of people have misconceptions about her.

The makers of ‘Life Of Kylie’ on Monday released another trailer of the upcoming show in which Kylie hinted that she cannot keep up her glamorous image for a long term as the pressure gets to her, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you but they don’t. I think a lot of people have misconceptions of who I am,” Kylie said in the new trailer.

“I started filming ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ when I was nine years old. I don’t think any of us knew what we were getting into. This show (‘Life Of Kylie’) is a gift for my fans.”

“There is an image I constantly feel pressure to keep up with. And then there’s the real Kylie. I do feel pressure to not let anybody down. Nobody has a perfect life. I am not totally innocent because I am keeping up this lifestyle. But I can’t do it forever… this is like a therapy session,” she added.