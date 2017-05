Indian movie “Dangal” rocketed to top spot in China with box office sales of 330 million yuan ($48 million) in the week ending May 14. The film has earned more than 487 million yuan since its release on May 5, becoming the highest-grossing Indian movie in China, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disney and Marvel’s “Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2” landed in second place, taking in 213 million yuan.

“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” took third place, earning 36 million yuan.

At fourth place was Hong Kong crime movie “Shock Wave”, generating 28 million yuan.

Rounding out the top five was domestic action film “Dealer Healer”, which grossed 28 million yuan.

A biopic of former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat, “Dangal” had also resonated well with the Indian audience, generating over Rs 385 crore ticket sales upon its release in India.

Just a month before the movie’s release, Aamir and “Dangal” director Nitesh Tiwari were in China to promote “Dangal”, which officially opened this year’s edition of the Beijing International Film Festival.