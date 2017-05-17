Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who believes in the right to basic education for every child, has decided to do his bit in providing free education to underprivileged children.

Talking about the initiative, Sushant told IANS here: “My team is working on the idea where we are selecting a group of schools, and we will take a merit test of the kids. If the kids pass the exam, we will take care of their education cost for a year.”

“Next year, they again have to sit for the test to get the free education. This is the first step and will work on other models. But I think this process will give kids a new excitement and encouragement to study and make them more competitive.”

Born and brought up in Patna, Sushant had a desire to study abroad and couldn’t fulfill his dream because of financial crisis. Otherwise, he has always been a studious person and cleared multiple engineering exams.

Asked about his opinion on importance of education, Sushant said: “My mother always taught me that we educate our children not to become a doctor or engineer, but the impact of basic education reflects on their thought process and decision making. So even if you are getting into a creative profession like acting, your basic education will open your mind enough to think analytically.

“Therefore, I have taken this small step towards providing basic education to deserving children.”

Having gained popularity with television serial “Pavitra Rishta”, Sushant stepped in to Bollywood with the film “Kai Po Che” and got critical and commercial success of “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”.

Currently, the actor is busy promoting “Raabta” which is slated to release on June 9.