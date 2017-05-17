In the wake of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election 2018, Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is all set to take his battle to the silver screen. Ahead of the poll that is scheduled to take place next year Former Prime Minister and Kumaraswamy’s father, Deve Gowda, inaugurated the first look of the HD Kumaraswamy’s biopic ‘Bhoomiputra’ at National College Grounds in Basavanagudi.

The movie that has been directed by S Narayan and produced by Prabhu Kumar star south Indian actor Arjun Sarja who will play the role of HD Kumaraswamy.

The main plot of the movie revolves around the achievements of Kumaraswamy during his 20-month tenure as Karnataka’s Chief Minister.

While speaking to media, Deve Gowda said, “The name ‘Bhoomiputra’ is apt for the story. Even today, the people of Karnataka know the impact my son made when he was the Chief Minister. Public memory is short, and this film will reinforce the work he did and will remind them that he is a true leader.”

As per sources, the movie which is still in the pre-production stage will begin shooting in June. The movie will hit the silver screen on Diwali, few days ahead of the Karanataka Assembly Polls.